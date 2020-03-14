Trish Regan’s Fox Business Show Put On Hiatus Days After She Called Coronavirus An ‘Impeachment Scam’

Fox Business host Trish Regan stirred controversy this week after she called the coronavirus an “impeachment scam” and claimed that liberals were overstating the severity of the outbreak in order to hurt President Donald Trump.

Now, she will be spending some time on the sidelines as the network announced it would be placing her show in hiatus as part of a larger shakeup to better cover the coronavirus. As Variety reported, the network said that Trish Regan Primetime and Kennedy would be replaced by long-form programming as the network looked to beef up coverage of the virus.

“Due to the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage, we are deploying all resources from both shows for staffing needs during critical market hours,” the network said in a statement.

There was no indication that Regan’s segment earlier this week calling the coronavirus an “impeachment scam” played any part in the decision. The network had already been giving indications that it would be devoting more resources to coronavirus coverage, with Variety noting that top executives sent a memo on Thursday announcing the move, but also appeared to warn against spreading misinformation. The memo urged employees to remember that viewers were relying on them to stay informed, saying that “we are providing an important public service to our audience by functioning as a resource for all Americans.”

As The Inquisitr noted, Regan’s previous report accusing Trump’s opponents of overstating the severity of the coronavirus had stirred considerable controversy. Aside from her commentary, Regan has also regularly defended Trump’s approach to the coronavirus and hosted former Trump official Sebastian Gorka, who agreed that the coverage appeared to be an impeachment scam.

Even some of Trump’s biggest backers at Fox News were shying away from such characterizations. Fox News nighttime host Tucker Carlson said on his Monday program that the coronavirus outbreak is a very serious program and called out politicians who minimized the impact.

As MediaIte noted, Carlson went on to say that some of Trump’s allies may be afraid to make statements that could be used in criticism of the president, and that he disagreed with this.

“But they’re wrong,” he said, calling the outbreak a “major event.”

Many critics have taken aim at Trump, saying his administration’s slow response to the virus and a lack of proper resources to deploy testing have exacerbated the outbreak. Trump has also been accused of making misleading statements in the early days of the outbreak that downplayed its severity.