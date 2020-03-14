Jennifer Lopez Poses For A Saucy Photo As She Flaunts Her Amazing Legs In Sexy Stilettos

Jennifer Lopez isn’t afraid to flaunt her enviable body because, after all, the Hustlers star has nearly done it all for the sake of her art. On Saturday, the 50-year-old stunner included a full-length studio shot of herself on Instagram in which she included DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse), the outfit that carries JLo’s own line of footwear, in her caption.

For her most recent social media shot, Jennifer rocked stiletto sandals from the collection. The black, strappy heels were extremely high and very sexy. Then, to increase the erotic factor, Jennifer wore a variation of a tuxedo top in an ensemble paired with what looks like the bottoms of a leotard.

The actress-singer did not wear any tights or leggings with the outfit but instead, showed off her shapely bare legs while taking the position of a proper dance lunge. One leg was in a plie while the other was extended, causing all the muscles in her thighs and near her most private parts to appear.

Her braless top sported a typical tux shirt with classic pin pleats paired with a cap-sleeved, jacket with satin lapels. The garment also included two satin ties, which had not been tied. They were so long that the pair hit the ground before flooding into a small pile on the floor.

JLo’s lascivious Instagram post caused many of her 116.4 million followers to immediately take notice. Within an hour of going live, the Saturday update received more than 1.2 million likes and nearly 11,000 comments.

Many people used emoji — including the symbols for fire, red hearts, clapping hands, and crowns — to say how they were feeling about Jennifer’s sexy photo, while others used their words.

“SERVING FROM HEAD TO TOE!” exclaimed one fan, who added a heart-eye face and clapping hands emoji.

“That’s what we call iconic! #Pose,” remarked a second Instagram user, who added two fire and four black heart emoji.

“Bring the Fiyaaaa J.LO!!!” stated a third admirer, who added three fire emoji.

“Those legs are brighter than my future,” quipped a fourth follower before dropping a heart-eye face emoji into the comment.

While Jennifer often shows off her perfect body on social media, she also likes to include family-friendly posts, the latter of which often include her twins, Emme and Max.

The two were featured by their famous mother in a throwback snap from when the 12-year-old siblings were newborns.

According to The Inquisitr, when JL0 posed with her sweet babies, she dressed in a simple strapless dress and a scarf covering the top of her brunette locks.