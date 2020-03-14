Ariana Madix Sets The Record Straight About Whether She’s Quitting ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Ariana Madix admitted to suicidal thoughts during Season 8.

Ariana Madix has admitted to considering quitting Vanderpump Rules in the past but will Season 8 be her last?

During a conversation about her mental health with Justin Sylvester on the E! Network daytime series The Daily Pop, Madix was asked why she continues to appear on the sometimes stressful and drama-filled Bravo reality series if it isn’t always a good thing for her ongoing challenges with depression and suicidal thoughts.

“Why would [you] put yourself in Vanderpump Rules and work at this spot and be involved if [you] have mental health issues?” Sylvester asked, according to a clip shared on YouTube on March 12.

“I think the easiest thing to do, always, is to quit and I’m not a quitter,” Madix replied, confirming she has no plans to leave the show that made her famous.

According to Madix, it would be easy for her to just walk away and avoid the challenges she faces on Vanderpump Rules but she would rather challenge herself to go through the ups and downs she endures on the series and work through them, rather than quit the show and avoid potentially awkward and stressful situations with her co-stars.

“I think the hardest thing to do sometimes is to go in that game and change the game instead of just playing by the rules. So, that’s what I’m going to do and I’m not going anywhere,” Madix, who began appearing on the show during Season 3, continued.

Making it easier for Madix to continue her full-time position on Vanderpump Rules is her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

Although Sylvester pointed out that Sandoval cries at the drama of a hat and may not be the ideal person to have at one’s side when going through a difficult situation, Madix said her boyfriend is surprisingly strong and supported her throughout her depression, and through the hardships she went through in 2018 after doctors discovered she had skin cancer. In fact, it was Sandoval who stayed on top of her diagnosis and the procedure that followed and answered plenty of questions so he would know exactly what was happening and how it was being handled.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix opened up about leaving Vanderpump Rules last month during an appearance on The Daily Dish podcast. At the time, Madix admitted that she’s considered quitting the show on a number of occasions and said she struggles to see what people were saying about her behind her back.