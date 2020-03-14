WWE News: Next Week’s ‘Monday Night Raw’ Moved, Will Take Place In Front Of No Fans

The blue brand did it, and now, the red brand is doing it too.

A lot of complicated things have taken place in the last couple of days due to the coronavirus, but WWE is doing everything they can. In order to keep the health and safety of superstars and fans a top priority, the company has made a number of changes in order to keep the risk minimal. That now includes a major alteration for next week which has Monday Night Raw moving locations and taking place in front of not a single fan.

COVID-19 has caused numerous sports leagues to suspend its seasons. Countless NCAA sporting events have been entirely canceled for the rest of the winter and spring seasons. WWE is hoping that in a little over two weeks time, they will be able to hold WrestleMania 36 in Tampa without any problems.

While that problem is something that won’t be solved for a few more days, WWE figured out how to handle one issue. This week’s Friday Night SmackDown was moved from Detroit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and it took place in front of an empty arena.

This was done as many states are issuing orders banning gatherings of more than 250 people in one place. On Friday afternoon, the official Twitter account of WWE continued this trend by announcing the movement of next week’s Raw that will take place with no fans in attendance.

Monday Night Raw Proceeds With No Live Audience This Monday night, Raw will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/hjYwoQHDw6 — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2020

Raw was originally scheduled to take place from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania next week. The move to the Performance Center is in the best interest of everyone, but it is going to be one great show to not have in front of the fans.

Monday Night Raw is taking place next week on March 16, 2020, and that just so happens to be “3:16 Day.” Stone Cold Steve Austin has already confirmed that he’s going to be there on Raw for that day, but no-one truly knows what “The Rattlesnake” is going to do upon his arrival.

It’s also going to be really weird hearing the glass shatter and watching Austin head to the ring without a peep from a usually raucous crowd.

AUSTIN 3:16 SAYS I WILL BE LIVE ON MONDAY NIGHT RAW on 3/16!! OH HELL YEAH!!!#316DAY — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 5, 2020

Another huge segment known for Monday Night Raw is the big contract signing between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. The two superstars will meet in a match at WrestleMania 36 and this contract signing will make it official. COVID-19 has certainly done a lot of damage, but WWE is still wanting to bring enjoyment to the fans even if they can’t be there in person to witness all the action.