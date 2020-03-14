Donald Trump Slammed For ‘Stunningly Pathetic’ Dig At Reporter Who Asked About His Disbanding Pandemic Office

A former Obama administration official is slamming Donald Trump for what he called a “stunningly pathetic” dig at a reporter who asked about the president’s decision to disband the pandemic preparedness office in 2018.

In remarks to reports after he announced a national state of emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, Trump was asked about why he dismantled the pandemic office during a reorganization of the National Security Council close to two years ago. PBS NewsHour reporter Yamiche Alcindor asked whether Trump would take responsibility for the decision, prompting the president to lash out at her.

Though the office was closed during Trump’s time in office, he refused to accept responsibility for the decision and called the question “nasty.”

“Well, I just think it’s a nasty question because what we’ve done, and Tony [Fauci] had said numerous times that we saved thousands of lives because of the quick closing,” Trump replied, via AZCentral.com. “And when you say me, I didn’t do it. We have a group of people … I could have perhaps ask Tony about that because I don’t know anything about it. I mean you say we did that, I don’t know anything about it. It’s the administration, perhaps, they do that. You know people let people go.”

Trump’s response drew widespread criticism. Tommy Vietor, a former NSC spokesperson during Barack Obama’s time in office and host of the podcast Pod Save the World, slammed the answer as “stunningly pathetic.”

“Trump’s response to @Yamiche was one of the most stunningly pathetic things I have ever seen,” he wrote on Twitter.

While Trump may have dodged responsibility for the closure of the office and said that his administration has been strong in its response to the coronavirus, the former leader of the pandemic office write in a Washington Post op-ed that the closure cost valuable time and leadership when the outbreak started. The Trump administration has been criticized for its slow response, including inadequate resources to conduct coronavirus testing on suspected patients. Trump has also been accused of making a number of inaccurate statement and contradicting his administration’s medical experts.

Alcindor later defended her question, taking to Twitter to say that it was relevant and fair to ask Trump whether closing the office had an effect on the response to the coronavirus.

Video of my question to @realDonaldTrump today on his administration's disbanding of the White House team responsible for coordinating responses to pandemics. He called my question nasty & said he knew nothing about it. I call it a relevant, fair, and truth-seeking question. https://t.co/ncYwqZ0Xtp — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 13, 2020

Trump has clashed with Alcindor in the past, with critics saying that Trump is unusually harsh on her and other black women in the White House press corps.