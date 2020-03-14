Ariana Madix Didn’t Want To Admit To Depression On ‘Pump Rules’ Because She Didn’t Want To Be Made Fun Of

Ariana Madix feels better now that she's opened up.

Ariana Madix is opening up about why she waited so long to come forward with her struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts on Vanderpump Rules.

During a March 12 interview on the E! Network’s The Daily Pop, Madix admitted that Madix only came forward with her mental health issues after reaching a “breaking point” during filming on Season 8 of the Bravo reality series last summer.

“I [held] that in because I didn’t want to be made fun of or be talked down to. And now that I have been open about it, it’s so much better. It’s like that hurdle of getting over talking about something, it’s hard to do at first but then it’s the best thing,” Madix shared, according to a clip posted on YouTube.

While Madix and her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, purchased their first home together last year and also released their first book, Madix went through many depressed moments during filming on the currently airing episodes and admitted to having suicidal thoughts during conversations with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, and Lala Kent.

Madix said that in addition to growing closer to her friends and her boyfriend, she’s also established a healthy relationship with viewers of the show who have gone through similar struggles. As she explained to the hosts of the daytime talk show, sharing her story has led others to share their own stories and in turn, everyone has grown closer to one another.

“I feel like we have this relationship where they come to me and say, ‘This is what I’m going through,’ and honestly, it’s so helpful for me to hear that from them and they’re saying it’s helpful for them to hear it from me and I’m like, ‘We’re both getting something really good out of this relationship,'” she shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix was seen chatting with Schroeder and Kent on Vanderpump Rules about her thoughts of suicidal after the girls mentioned that she seemed like she didn’t want to spend time with them. As Madix explained, she wasn’t enjoying much in her life and didn’t want to spend time with people who may find her to be a “Debbie Downer.”

As soon as Madix shared her heartbreaking thoughts, Schroeder wondered why Madix hadn’t shared the news with them sooner as a flashback scene featured Schroeder comforting Kent after the death of her father, Kent Burningham, during Season 7.