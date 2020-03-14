Kris Jenner Shares She Advises Her Children Not To Reveal Too Much On Social Media Due To Their Fame

Kris Jenner shared the lessons she’s learned about social media since her family’s fame has grown over the years.

E! News reported on Thursday that social media was the topic of Diane Von Furstenberg’s new podcast, InCharge with DVF. On the podcast, Jenner explained how sites like Instagram and Twitter have impacted her famous clan. She admitted that, at the beginning of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007, she and her children — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner — began using social media as a way to connect with their growing audience. In doing so, the family was more transparent about their day-to-day activities, as well as their thoughts on certain issues in the news.

Once the show became successful and made each of the Kardashian-Jenners household names, the matriarch said she knew it was time for her children to avoid focusing on the above platforms as much as they used to. While she does believe it is important for her and her children to show certain aspects of their lives on their popular pages, she doesn’t feel as if it’s necessary for them to be as open as they once were.

“Nowadays, there’s also a bigger audience but there’s more criticism. So I think you just have to learn to live as honestly as you can but keep your eye on the road,” Jenner said. “I tell my kids don’t get distracted by all the bullsh*t and all the negativity and all the bad energy that can be sucked out of these social media platforms. Just go for the good. Stay true to who you and everything will fall into place. I told them when we first started doing our show don’t even go on the internet for a while.”

Since rising to fame in the early 2000s, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been known for its social media savvy. While they each have millions of followers and have been praised online, they have all faced their share of criticism. Just recently, Kylie was accused of imitating Beyonce after posting several Instagram photos with her blond hair. Her photos also upset many black women, who accused the Kylie Cosmetics founder of wearing blackface in her photos.

In addition to making them famous, KUWTK has been a goldmine for the family 13 years after it first aired. The E! series will be entering Season 18 this March, with no ending in sight. While Jenner says she is enjoying the success she shares with her loved ones, she doesn’t want the series to be her legacy. For her, she would be happy if people remember her first as a mother and grandmother.