Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In A Plunging Sequin Dress

Elizabeth Hurley wowed her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Friday, March 13, sharing a sultry photo of herself wearing a little black dress.

The 54-year-old model looked radiant as she posed against a marble table, her sun-kissed skin glowing. The skintight black dress featured a halter neckline that plunged down past her chest, showing off her cleavage. Black sequins adorned the frock and made their way towards the middle, which featured a diamond-shaped design made out of silver sparkling rhinestones.

The actress wrote in the caption of the photo that she’s had the dress for 15 years. Though she stated that she had to “squeeze” into it, the gown fit her like a glove.

The sleeveless dress showcased her tanned and toned arms.

Her chocolate brown locks were highlighted with caramel strands, and tumbled down one shoulder. Her bangs were swept to one side, slightly covering one eye. She wore silver chandelier earrings that cascaded down to her shoulders.

The gown stood out all the more with the lavish background, done in bright pinks and golds. The background boasted magenta walls, a gold mirror, two golden figurines, pink roses, and a flamingo statue.

She seemed to imply that she was at home in her caption, using the hashtag, “#homeiswheretheheartis,” followed by a red heart emoji.

As for her makeup, the actress’ blue eyes shined, standing out against her brown hair and tan skin. Her lashes were long, luxurious, and coated with black mascara. They curled upwards, nearly hitting her brow bone.

Her eyes were rimmed with kohl liner, making the whites of her eyes glow.

Her cheekbones popped, and were brushed with a warm pink blush.

She wore a light pink gloss on her lips. Her mouth was slightly ajar, so fans could catch a glimpse of her pearly white teeth.

Her fans gathered in the comments section, praising the model and complimenting her good looks. While some chose to solely reply with emoji, others wrote lengthier messages to Elizabeth, in awe of her beauty.

“Flawless, elegant beauty,” gushed one follower.

“Beautiful. Always,” complimented another.

“You look breathtakingly beautiful xx you look incredible more than ever,” wrote a third fan, adding a heart emoji.

“Like a fine wine getting better with age,” a fourth user said.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up more than 41,300 likes and over 1,100 comments.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Elizabeth Hurley is a big fan of plunging necklines and sparkly dresses, often opting for the look whether she’s having a night in or a night out.