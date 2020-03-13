Niece Waidhofer Sizzles In Strappy Leather Lingerie For Her ‘Bondage Cat Girl Photo’

Since returning from her impromptu social media hiatus, Niece Waidhofer has wasted no time in jumping back into action on her Instagram page. Earlier today, the sexy brunette shared a jaw-dropping picture of herself wearing strappy leather lingerie in what she dubbed a “bondage cat girl photo.” The model got on all fours on top of her bed. She leaned forward toward the camera so she could ensure that both her breasts and peachy behind were visible in the shot.

In the pic, Niece wore minuscule panties that left very little to the imagination. She also rocked a garter belt and buckled leather cuffs on her wrist. On her face, the stunner wore a matching leather eyemask with golden cat ears on top, adding to the overall “cat girl” vibe. She made the comparisons even more evident by licking the back of her hand in a suggestive feline manner.

As a final touch, Niece added a thick black choker collar with a large gold ring around her neck that hooked to a golden chain. She wore her hair down over one shoulder and accentuated her dazzling eyes with smokey eyeshadow, mascara, and eyeliner.

To ensure she got the perfect angle for her photo, Niece set up the camera in front of her bed, and then she turned her body to the side. The shot framed her from her thighs to her head and gave her fans a glorious view of her booty and her impressive cleavage.

In the caption, Niece explained her reasoning behind the photo in her typical sarcastic style. She joked that “literally no one wanted this,” and teased that she would be changing her name to a more fitting pseudonym.

That said, her fans and admirers turned up in droves to prove her wrong about no one wanting to see her sexy snap. In less than seven hours, Niece’s share earned over 71,300 likes and more than 1,200 comments from people eager to praise her beauty and killer figure. However, dozens of people were also concerned about Niece licking her hand due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

“Ok but don’t lick your hands unless you’ve really washed them,” said one person.

“[E]h I never leave my apartment, not like I could spread it. What’s the worst that could happen, I die? Lol so,” Niece responded.

Yesterday, Niece showed off her glorious cleavage in a smoldering pic that she compared to Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight.