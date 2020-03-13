Betty White Confirms She Is ‘Fine’ As Fans Worry For 98-Year-Old Actress Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Betty White is happy and healthy and avoiding coronavirus.

The 98-year-old actress spoke out this week after fans showed worry for her health amid spread of the deadly virus across the United States. Many took to social media to express their concerns after fellow beloved actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting White to speak out and ease their fears.

White confirmed to the Today show that she is in good health and not affected by the virus, saying through spokesperson that she is “fine.”

The coronavirus has already struck a number of celebrities. On Wednesday, actor Tom Hanks confirmed that he had tested positive while filming a movie in Australia. In a Facebook post published on Wednesday, Hanks said that he began experiencing flu-like symptoms including chills and a fever and was tested for the virus. He then underwent Australia’s government-sanctioned protocol for people who contract the virus, including isolation and further testing.

Warner Brothers, the production company behind the untitled Elvis Presley movie that stars Hanks, noted that another member of the company had also tested positive for coronavirus.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world,” the studio said in a statement.

The NBA also announced it would be postponing its season after Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive. Teammate Donovan Mitchell later tested positive for the virus as well.

But the concerns for White were more personal for fans, as the novel strain of coronavirus has had a disproportionate impact on older patients so far. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned that anyone over the age of 60 is at a higher risk, though CNN noted that those over 80 are even more vulnerable.

“People over the age of 80 may want to exercise even more caution,” the report noted. “A report published in the medical journal JAMA that examined more than 72,000 Chinese coronavirus patients found that the overall fatality rate was 2.3%. But in adults over 80, the fatality rate rose to 15%.”

This is not the first time that the internet has worried over the health of Betty White. The actress has been the target of a number of death hoaxes in recent years, leaving many fans on edge about her health.