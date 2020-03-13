Abigail Ratchford Smolders In An Aqua Crop Top & Skintight Pants

Brunette bombshell Abigail Ratchford sizzled in her latest videos on her Instagram story. The model wore a matching, cerulean blue ensemble that showed off her voluptuous curves and six-pack midriff.

The crop top, which barely covered her bust, boasted long sleeves and a mock turtleneck. The skintight leggings, which had the same pattern and hue as the top, accentuated her derriere. The skimpy outfit showcased her tanned and toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with knee-high white boots.

In the first video, Abigail stood in her walk-in closet and took the selfie video in her floor-length mirror. As she slowly walked closer towards the mirror, she tousled her jet-black hair and threw it in front of her shoulder. “Never Come Back” by Caribou blasted in the background.

As the model stood in front of her many racks of shoes, she made several faces in the mirror. At first, she pouted and parted her lips slightly, making her them appear plump. She then stuck out her tongue playfully.

The second clip was a Boomerang, and featured Abigail moving the camera up and-down, her mouth slightly ajar.

The third video clip was also a Boomerang, only this one showcased the Pennsylvania native standing still, moving nothing aside from tilting her head back-and-forth.

Abigail’s dark brows were filled in with pencil and arched over her eyes. Her lids were brushed with an icy champagne color, almost reaching her brow bone. The frosty hue of the eye makeup matched the cool tone of her outfit.

Her feathery lashes were coated with black mascara and fanned out and curled upwards. She wore a swipe of black eyeliner across her lid, as well as in her waterline.

Bronzer brushed across her cheeks, making her cheekbones pop.

Her plump pout was lined with a dark rose lip liner, and filled in with a matte, light mocha shade.

Her long, coffin-shaped nails were lacquered with a bright white nail polish.

As The Inquisitr readers and Abigail Ratchford fans know, the model has been wearing a lot of blue lately.

She recently shared a photo and a video of herself wearing a blue-and-white striped bikini that barely contained her assets. In the selfie image, she explained that she was wearing the color in an attempt to “break up” all the red outfits she had been posting as of late.

Prior to that image, Abigail shared several posts on her Instagram story of herself rocking cobalt blue lingerie, noting that the shade was her “new favorite color.”