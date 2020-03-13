‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Giacomo Gianniotti Shares What Justin Chambers’ Final Days On Set Were Like

Giacomo Gianniotti said losing Justin Chambers was difficult for many of the cast and crew members on Grey’s Anatomy.

The actor spoke to Us Weekly to promote his partnership with the clothing line Nobis. While promoting his campaign, Gianniotti, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca, dished about what Chambers’ last couple of days on the Grey‘s set were like. Chambers’ last official episode premiered back in November 2019, but was shot weeks prior. In his final episode where he was physically playing Dr. Alex Karev, Chambers was helping Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) fight to get her license back. The episode brought back some of the show’s old characters that helped make the show successful when it premiered in 2005. Gianniotti said he believes the moment was a perfect ending for Chambers, who had been with the show since the beginning.

“I think for him to see all these guest stars that he’d interacted with over the years was a cool way, a full-circle moment, to say goodbye to a lot of the cast members,” Gianniotti said. “These people that he had worked with over these years that he probably hadn’t seen in so long.”

In a public statement, Chambers announced that he would be leaving the show to focus on other projects back in January. Fans of the show soon learned that Chambers wouldn’t be coming back to the show for a farewell episode. Gianniotti said that the cast learned of the news during a table read for a Season 16 episode.

“We’re sad to see him leave, but he’s been playing this guy for 16 years and we totally respect that he wants to have some time with his family,” Gianniotti explained. “He’s got five kids, he’s got a lovely family and he wanted to explore the opportunity. So, we couldn’t be happier for him.”

Although the production of Grey’s is currently halted to protect its staff from coronavirus (COVID-19), Gianniotti ensured that Chambers’ character will be remembered on the series in future episodes. The Selfie alum shared that, like many characters who leave the series, Alex Karev will be discussed on several occasions. He also admitted that, due to Chambers’ time on the show, his legacy will “never truly leave the show.”

Following Chambers’ exit, Grey’s writers decided to give Alex Karev a farewell episode on Thursday, March 5. On the ABC series, Karev leaves Seattle and his career behind for his ex-wife, Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl). After reaching out to many of Meredith’s old friends for her court case, Alex and Izzie reconnected and Alex learned Izzie had 5-year-old twins with their embryos. Alex then decided to divorce his wife, Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and moved to Iowa to be there for his children.