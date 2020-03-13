WHO Calls It ‘False Hope’ That Coronavirus Will Subside In Warmer Weather, But Some Evidence Could Support It

In the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, some U.S. health officials said there was a theory among some mathematical experts that the outbreak could follow in the line of seasonal influenza and subside in warmer weather.

The World Health Organization has since said there is no evidence to back that idea, calling it a “false hope” to rely on the virus acting in the same manner as the flu. But some new evidence may start to support that idea.

As Bloomberg reported, some initial research on the novel coronavirus could support the idea that it would slow in warmer weather. It noted that there are a few researchers who prepared analyses on the virus, including a group of U.S. and Iranian researchers finding that the places where Covid-19 has taken hold so far share similar conditions of mild humidity and temperatures between 41 and 52 degrees Fahrenheit.

The report noted that there are not yet any studies that have been published in scholarly journals meaning they have not been vetted by experts in the field, but said the findings could support the idea that it does not spread as quickly in warmer weather.

“In hotter, more humid places like Bangkok the virus has mainly been seen in people who brought it in from outside, and has not spread quickly through the community, the researchers said. However, they said predictions should be regarded with ‘extreme caution,’ ” the report noted.

There is still no consensus on how the coronavirus will behave. As NBC News reported, Dr. Mike Ryan of the WHO said there there is still hope that this could be the case and that the virus may start to subside on its own, but no evidence yet to back that theory.

“We hope it does. That would be a godsend,” said WHO’s Dr. Mike Ryan. “But we can’t make that assumption. And there is no evidence.”

As WBBH/WZVN reported, experts have said there is just not enough evidence yet to know exactly what will happen. The report noted that there appears to be fewer cases of coronavirus in the southern hemisphere, which is now in the late summer months, but this could be from a number of other factors including a lower global population compared to Asia, Europe, and North America, where the outbreak is currently the most widespread. It added that Australia is still struggling to contain a coronavirus outbreak as well, even in the midst of summer.