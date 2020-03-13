Kindly Myers Shows Off Enviable Booty In Multicolored Swimwear

Kindly Myers recently went on Instagram to share another swimsuit-clad photo on her popular page. As those who follow the blond bombshell are well aware, she sizzles in swimwear on a regular basis, mostly rocking bikinis. However, earlier today, she took to her page to post a snap while wearing a one-piece.

In the new, sun-filled photo, Myers struck a pose on a bench outside, just in front of a pool. The Playboy model faced her backside toward the camera, looking over her shoulder with a slight smile on her face. She wore her long blond locks down and parted in the middle as the majority of it fell on one side of her shoulder. She also rocked a makeup application that included dark eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Myers showed off her beautiful body in a multicolored one piece that was incredibly high-cut, showing off her toned and tanned legs, as well as her pert derriere. The social media star also showcased the tattoo on her upper thigh, though it was not clear what exactly it said.

In the caption, she simply wrote an acronym referring to not caring about what others think. However, the post has earned her a ton of attention from her legion of fans since going live.

In addition to over 17,000 likes, the photo garnered well over 300 comments. Some Instagrammers took to the comments section to let her know that her body looks amazing while countless others raved over her swimsuit, with many asking where she got it. A few others shared flame and red heart emoji rather than words.

“Oh my god you are very beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“One of the finest women I’ve ever seen,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“A incredibly beautiful and stunningly sexy lady,” a third person wrote, following up with a few heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful and gorgeous. Amazing body,” one more fan raved.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Myers stunned in another revealing piece of swimwear. In that particular image, she showed off her gorgeous figure in a tight, shimmery gold one-piece that was outlined with black fabric. Like her other multicolored suit, that one showed off ample amounts of cleavage, also helping her flaunt her legs. Of course, that one also earned a ton of likes and comments from her admirers, as well as several complimentary emoji.