Fitness Model Gabby Allen Sizzles In White Underwear As She Stocks Up ‘On The Essential’

Gabby Allen shared a new update to her Instagram page on Friday, March 13, in which she showed off her underwear-clad body. The British fitness model ate candy as she joked about “stocking up on the essential.”

For the photo, Allen — who is also famous in the U.K. for participating in the reality show Love Island— sat on the floor of a room. She was in front of a full-length mirror as she held her phone to snap the selfie. Allen had a piece of green candy hanging from her mouth. In front of her, the model and trainer lined three bags of Vegan All Sorts, a brand that specializes in vegan sweets.

Allen sported an all-white underwear set that made her tanned complexion stand out. On her upper body, she had on a sporty bra with thin straps that went over her shoulders. The bra boasted a V-shaped neckline that dipped slightly into her chest. The bodice of the top offered a good amount of coverage.

The blond bombshell teamed her bra with a pair of matching bottoms that sat just below her bellybutton. The bottoms boasted high-cut legs that bared a lot of skin on her toned hips. Allen didn’t say where her underwear was from.

Allen completed her look by wearing a black beanie and black socks that added an edge to the photo. The model also opted to wear makeup, including black liner, mascara and a bit of eyeshadow. She wore her blond hair down as it peeked from under the beanie and rested on her shoulders.

Allen sat with her legs bent in different directions, spreading her knees wide. The model leaned back, placing one hand behind her for support. The pose she sat in helped accentuate her toned midsection, putting her abs and obliques front and center.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans and followers. Since going live, the photo has garner more than 15,700 likes and upwards of 90 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the photo and to engage with her funny caption.

