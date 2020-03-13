Larsa Pippen Flaunts Killer Curves In Tight Purple Dress

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to share another sexy photo while sporting a revealing dress. The beauty has a paid partnership with a number of different online retailers and she regularly shows off her body in their clothing, which is exactly what happened yesterday in an outfit from Pretty Little Thing.

In the stunning new snapshot, the beauty stood in front of a fireplace with a slight smile on her face. She struck a fierce pose, resting one hand on her hip and placing the other near her hair. She showed off her gorgeous features in a stunning makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Pippen wore her long, dark locks down and curled as they hit right at her chest while adding a gorgeous diamond necklace to the ensemble but it was her figure that really stole the show.

The mother of four looked nothing short of spectacular in a tight fitting purple dress that hugged all of her curves and hit at her upper thigh while her toned and tanned legs were also on display. The stunner also showed off a decent amount of cleavage in the image as well as her toned arms. In the caption of the image, she told her fans that she wanted to shower them with her intensions, adding a music note emoji.

The post has only been live for a short amount of time but it’s earned the BFF of Kim Kardashian a lot of attention with over 14,000 likes in addition to over 190-plus comments. Many fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over her figure. A few more were left speechless and chimed in with flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji instead.

“Hello Gorgeous!, that’s all I got to say, is hello Gorgeous!,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame emoji.

“What a wonderful thing you did and you were so beautiful.” a second fan added.

“Wow you make this dress look amazing….,” another added along with a single flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty stunned in another hot look that once again showcased her enviable figure. The model looked casual but still sizzled in a black sweatshirt that had a graphic print on it. She paired it with some gray biker shorts that hit above her knee, showcasing her toned and tanned stems. That post also racked up a ton of likes and comments.