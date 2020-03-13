Something In The Water Festival In Virginia Beach Canceled Until 2021 Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Something In the Water, the annual music festival in Virginia Beach, has been cacnelled for 2020. The festival, which was launched by Pharrell Williams in 2019, is set to return in 2021.

On Friday afternoon, the official Instagram for the festival posted about the decision being made.

“After much consideration, in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, we’ve sadly decided to postpone SOMETHING IN THE WATER 2020,” the post began.

The festival, which includes a pop-up church service, was set to take place April 20-25.

While some concerts and festivals are postponing their events until later in the year, Something In the Water will not return to the coastal city until 2021. The festival will return to Virginia Beach from April 23-25 next year. Tickets that were purchased for the 2020 festival will be honored for next year.

Although the festival will not be at the beach this year, the post encouraged fans to continue creating.

“Please use this time to keep building, creating, and progressing. The SITW team certainly will. There are a number of timely community-centric displays of goodwill that we are working hard to ensure still happen this April – things like planting of a new school garden, public art, SITW Restaurant Week, and more,” the post continued.

The Something In the Water festival was launched by Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams in 2019. The festival ran in to some issues last year and ended up cancelling the first day of the event due to inclement weather. The weekend dates of the show had fabulous weather and big name artists such as Usher, Snoop Dogg, and Jay-Z performed. Missy Elliot, who hails from neighboring city Portsmouth, Virginia, also performed at the 2019 festival.

The 2020 lineup for the festival was announced in December 2019 and included more big name artists such as the Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Beck, and Chance the Rapper.

While tickets purchased this year will be honored for next year, it is unclear who fans will expect to see on the lineup. However, the festical has brought some big names to Virginia Beach in the past and fans will likely be treated to another awesome lineup next year. Those who are unable to attend next years event will be able to obtain a refund per the statement. Those who purchased tickets can expect to be notified Friday, March 20 with information on how to obtain a refund.

Within the first hour of being posted, over 7,000 people had liked the post and over 975 comments were left. As with many other cancellation announcements, commenters weren’t happy, but understood why the decision had been made.

Pharrell hasn’t spoken out directly about the cancellation, but he did retweet the announcement on Friday afternoon.

Something In the Water is not the first music festival to be impacted by mounting coronavirus concerns. SXSW has been cancelled while Coachella and Stagecoach have both been postponed until October.