‘Playboy’ Model Shantal Monique Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Red-Hot Bikini At The Beach

Shantal Monique shared on Friday a sweltering snapshot of herself in a teeny-tiny bikini with her 983,000 Instagram fans. The Playboy model paired the picture with a lengthy caption in which she opened up about her journey into finding and defining success on her own terms.

The post showed Shantal on a beach in the late afternoon, as the lighting showed the picture was taken at the golden hour. Shantal was in a three-quarter pose with her front and right side to the viewer. She took both of her arms behind her head, offering a full view of her incredible figure. The 30-year-old model shot a fierce gaze toward the horizon with her lips parted.

The former South African Playmate of the Year rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a red-hot color that complimented her golden blond hair. The bikini top featured a triangle cut with spaghetti straps that tied behind Shantal’s neck. The triangles were super small, putting on display quite a lot of her famous cleavage, including a good amount of her sideboob.

The Seattle native teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with thin straps that sat high on her sides. The front of the bikini was low on her frame, helping accentuate her wide hips as they contrasted with her slender midsection and small waist. Shantal did not say where her swimsuit was from.

Shantal wore her hair in a middle part and styled down in natural wavy strands. Her tresses fell down her back and over her left shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest. She wore liner and mascara, which added extra depth to her gaze, while gloss plumped up her lips.

In her caption, Shantal described her failures, starting in childhood. She then explained that, after going through painful and difficult experiences, she learned how to change her mindset to focus on the things she wanted to change. Shantal shared that she was sharing this because she wanted to use her social media presence to spread positivity.

In just a few hours, the photo has attracted more than 31,900 likes and upwards of 970 comments. Her fans used the comments section to thank her for her powerful message.

“Lovely to read a thoughtful and positive post,” one user wrote, adding a praying-hands emoji at the end.

“You make my days better,” replied another one, using red heart and fire to illustrate the message.

“Failure is the tuition you pay for success. It’s from a fortune cookie but it still resonates. Thank you for your words of encouragement,” a third one chimed in.