Megan Thee Stallion Gets NSFW In Bondage Lingerie

Megan Thee Stallion is currently promoting her new single, Tyga’s “Freak,” on which she is featured. In the music video for the track, Meg breaks out serious BDSM moves while wearing black PVC lingerie that is fitted with chains.

On the bridge, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper takes control of the situation, revealing if you’re “looking for a freak,” she’s the one.

In the visual, she grabs a man by the collar and leads him to a bed, where she proceeds to pull on his chain and twerk on him in her bondage wear.

The video below contains NSFW language.

In an Instagram post before the video dropped, Megan showed her 9.2 million followers close to a 360-degree view of the sexy ensemble.

The rapper flaunted major skin in the barely-there lingerie. The getup included a leather bra outfitted with a choker. The straps of the top were linked together by gold rings, as was the leather strap that reached down from the collar.

Her panties were even more scandalous, as she just rocked small triangle thong underwear surrounded by more leather straps.

She paired the outfit with black leather sleeves, along with gold bracelets and gold rings to match the color scheme.

Megan Thee Stallion’s makeup was also in the same color palette. She wore an opaque, sparkly bronze shadow on her lids, which made her eyes shine. As the copper shadow moved outward, she rocked a bit of a smoky eye, as the color turned into a charcoal shade. Her thick lashes fanned out and curled upwards.

She wore bronzer on her cheeks, which made her face look slightly contoured and emphasized her cheekbones.

Her pout was lined with a dark rose liner and filled in with a matte red-pink lipstick.

Her long, jet-black hair cascaded down her back in waves.

As of press time, the Instagram post garnered more than 4 million views and over 27,000 comments, from fans and celebrities alike.

“SHEESH,” Halle Berry wrote, followed by several emoji.

“Yahhhhh,” Normani cheered.

“Amazing bod,” Bebe Rexha gushed.

“You look actually iconic,” declared Rebecca Black.

As fans of the rapper know, Megan frequently shows off her array of revealing outfits on Instagram.

In one of her most recent posts, she wore a light pink ensemble made up of a matching snakeskin crop top and tiny shorts. The top boasted a deep V neck, which accentuated her cleavage. Due to the nature of the skimpy outfit, her toned midriff was also on display.