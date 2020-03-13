Heidi Klum Still Hasn’t Been Tested For Coronavirus Despite Flu-Like Symptoms

Heidi Klum took to her Instagram stories on March 13 to inform fans that she not been able to access a test for COVID-19 even though she has been experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“I would love to do the corona test but there just isn’t one here,” she said. “I’ve tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one.” She then encouraged her fans to stay safe and to avoid going out if they felt unwell.

At the beginning of the clip, the former Victoria’s Secret model said that she had made the video to let fans know that she has been absent from her judging spot on America’s Got Talent because of her symptoms.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to let you know why I haven’t been sitting in my America’s Got Talent seat,” she said. “It started all with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. I’m just not feeling good and that’s why I’ve decided to stay home to not infect other people. I hope it’s just a cold.”

Heidi was in bed during the video, wearing what appeared to be white patterned pajamas. She seemed to be partially under a sheet and there were two large white pillows around her head. The Germany’s Next Top Model host wore her blond hair down and was make-up free. Her voice was hoarse and her eyes looked slightly puffy.

As The Inquisitr reported, Heidi Left the AGT set on Tuesday because she felt ill. There were reports that she seemed fine when she walked into the building but that she later complained that she was unwell. At the time, the audience at the taping was told that Heidi might have food poisoning but TMZ later clarified that this was not the case. Their article also claimed that her illness had nothing to do with the coronavirus.

People Magazine reports that Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet took Heidi’s place for the taping after she left the set. Deadline reports that America’s Got Talent will continue its scheduled tapings but said that they’ll be done without a studio audience.

If Heidi eventually tests positive for COVID-19, she will join a growing list of celebrities who have been diagnosed with the virus. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have it and found out after they were tested in Australia. Utah Jazz basketball players Rudy Gobert and Donavan Mitchell have also tested positive/