Kim Kardashian Wishes Khloe’s Ex Tristan Thompson Happy Birthday & Plans To Hang Out With Him Soon

Kim Kardashian is continuing to show Tristan Thompson some love on social media.

The NBA star turned 29-years-old on Friday, March 13. In honor of his special day, Hollywood Life reports that Kim decided to celebrate True Thompson’s dad on her Instagram Stories. The first photo was taken at one of Tristan’s games earlier this year. The photo is from the same game where Kim was accused of booing Tristan at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game. Kim later addressed the incident and said she was cheering Tristan on rather than hoping he lost the game. In her birthday tribute, the SKIMS CEO joked that she was, “cheering loud for you today!”

Kim then posted a blurry photo of the two together. In the photo, Tristan is relaxing on a chair and smiling with two thumbs up. Kim is wearing an olive shirt and is slightly smirking in the picture next to Tristan. She captioned the photo by saying that she believes the photo is the only one the two of them have together.

In her birthday tribute, Kim also said that she was excited about celebrating Tristan’s birthday with him in the future. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t say if her younger sister and Tristan’s baby mama would be joining them for the festivities. While the exes are reportedly working on being the best parents possible for True, their relationship beyond their child is unknown. The couple ended their romance last year after Tristan kissed Jordyn Woods, who was close with the Kardashian-Jenner tribe.

Since their breakup, Tristan has been known for flirting with his ex online. He also tends to leave sweet comments when Khloe posts their baby girl. She posted a photo of True on Friday, in which she is wearing a dress with pink, lopsided glasses. The Revenge Body star shared that her daughter’s wacky ensemble describes how 2020 is going for her. Tristan commented on the photo, writing, ” “Baby Truuuuuueeeeeeeee!!!” followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Whether Khloe and Tristan are together or not, Kim shared that she wants to have a bond with Tristan for True’s sake. She cited True as the reason why she decided to invite Tristan to dinner with her and her friends after he spotted her during fashion week. In a clip from KUWTK, Kim asks Khloe if she would have a problem with him attending the dinner. Khloe shared that she didn’t mind, after pointing out how “beyond generous” it was of Kim to invite him.