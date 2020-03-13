Abby Dowse Bares It All As She Goes Topless At The Beach

Social media star Abby Dowse captured hearts around the world after she posted a new snapshot that displayed her party nude on social media on Friday, March 13. The blond beauty shared the post with her 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account as it caught the attention of thousands of fans within minutes.

The model, who is Australian, was photographed from her side at the beach with the turquoise ocean and blue sky behind her. Abby shared a pout with the camera as her long blond locks were pulled back and away from her face. However, it was her swimsuit, or lack thereof, that took center stage in the shot as it helped to show off her enviable figure.

The internet sensation rocked high-waisted black bikini bottoms that were designed in a Brazilian-style cut as it covered just the bare minimum of her derriere and flaunted her entire curvaceous backside and hips.

The model paired the barely-there thong with a tiny triangle-cut top. However, she held the swimwear bra in her right hand as she opted to go completely topless for the snap — a move that displayed an ample amount of her voluptuous assets, much to her audience’s pleasure.

Abby finished the beachside look off with a simple pair of red cat-eye sunglasses that added a touch of old-Hollywood glamour to the look.

In the post, Abby revealed that her perfect golden tan was the product of both the sun’s natural rays and Bali Body, a skincare cosmetics company based in Australia. Meanwhile, in the caption, the stunner called the beach her “happy place” as she followed the sentiment with a blue heart emoji.

The borderline-scandalous snapshot received instant approval from thousands of Abby’s fans as it garnered more than 5,000 likes in the first 15 minutes of going live. More than 100 of her followers also filled the comments section with praise and support for the bold look.

“My happy place too, seeing you like this,” one admirer commented, referring to the beauty’s caption.

“Pretty sure this makes everyone happy,” a second fan added.

“A beautiful beach and an even more gorgeous woman on the beach. My love,” a third fan asserted.

“You are perfection,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The model has posted a number of smoking-hot snapshots on Instagram this past week. Just earlier today, Abby shared a sexy selfie of herself in black leather thigh-high boots, a leather crop-top, and tiny black daisy-dukes, as she posed with her legs parted and showed off plenty of cleavage. The post, which amassed more than 27,000 likes, sent fans into a frenzy, per The Inquisitr.