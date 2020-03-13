Ariel Winter Looks Smoking Hot In Colorful Ensemble That Flaunts Her Curves

Actress Ariel Winter, who many fans know from her role as Alex Dunphy on the sitcom Modern Family, stunned her 4.3 million Instagram followers with a massive Instagram update. The red-headed bombshell flaunted her curves in a colorful ensemble and shared snaps from several angles.

The first snap in the series featured a more closely-cropped perspective on the look. Ariel wore a top that had a colorful pattern and seemed to be crafted from a fabric that contained mohair or some other textural element. The top had a straight neckline that revealed only a hint of cleavage, and bedazzled straps. She paired the look with a matching jacket. Ariel’s long red locks were parted in the middle and styled in a half-up style, secured with a pink velvet scrunchie. Her makeup was natural yet stunning, with a sheer wash of color on her eyes and neutral lips.

In the second snap in the series, Ariel showcased the entire ensemble. She paired the cropped top with a matching mini skirt that featured an asymmetrical hem. The mini skirt came just a few inches down her toned thighs, showing off her incredible legs. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of heels that had a clear top, elongating her legs. A counter with a small makeup bag on it and a sink was visible beside her, and the picture looked to be snapped in a bathroom.

Ariel finished off the Instagram update with two more close-up shots that showcased her beauty look and hair style. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post received over 113,900 likes within just two hours.

Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the update also received 822 comments within the same two hour time span.

“Oh my god. I need this vibe in my life right now,” one fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Thanks for sharing. You look awesome. I wish you much happiness,” another follower added.

“Jessica Rabbit meets Barbie and I AM HERE FOR IT,” one fan commented, loving the overall look.

“Red hair looks really good on you,” another said.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ariel shared an Instagram snap that had a much different vibe. That particular update featured the buxom bombshell in an oversized gray sweatshirt with not a single bit of makeup on her stunning features, and she still looked absolutely flawless.