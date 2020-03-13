‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Sharon To The Rescue

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, March 13 reveals a confrontation between Phyllis and Chance, advice for Lily and Billy, and Jared splits after losing his grandpa. Plus, Nikki feels she’s found a cure for what ails Victoria, and it’s Sharon.

Billy (Jason Thompson) questioned Jill (Jess Walton) about working with Lily (Christel Khalil) at Chancellor. He pointed out that Lily doesn’t even live in Genoa City, but Jill noted that Lily would come back and that she could work with prisoners in Genoa City. Billy complained that he was excited about being his own boss, but Lily told him that she has lots of ideas. They both disagreed on how to approach the new division.

After speaking about Dina’s (Marla Adam) health decline, Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman) got texts from Lily and Billy, respectively. Later, Lily looked to Traci for advice on what to do, and she advised Lily to go for it. As for Billy, Jack advised his brother to walk away while he still could. Billy thought Jack was using reverse psychology against him. However, Jack told Billy to ask himself if his advice was correct or not.

At The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) knocked on Chance’s (Donny Boaz) door, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) was in there dressed up like Phyllis. Abby quickly hid in the closet while Phyllis threatened to use her key. When she entered, Phyllis confronted Chance about breaking into her room, and she let him know that he crossed a line with his bad behavior. Adam said she’d crossed one first by recording him and Adam (Mark Grossman) in Las Vegas. Phyllis said that she might make the whole recording public if he kept it up. Then Phyllis said that Abby would end up bringing Chance down and that he could do better, and of course, Chance defended his girlfriend. When Phyllis left, Abby declared she was more ready than ever to go to the bank and get Phyllis’s safe deposit box. Later, Abby and Chance returned after successfully stealing the recording, and they started making out.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy), Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and Nate (Sean Dominic) found out that Jared’s (Michael Maclane) grandfather died. Amanda asked him to tell her about his grandpa. Then Nate offered Jared a place to live, but the young man turned down the doctor’s offer. As Amanda explained the consequences of coming on too strong to Jared, he split.

At the Ranch, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) worried about Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Later she went to Newman Enterprises, and she discussed Victoria with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor (Eric Braeden). Nikki suggested that Victoria should talk with Sharon (Sharon Case) to get through this tough time, and Nick liked the idea. Victor didn’t like it, but he was overruled.

After Sharon returned home from having chemotherapy, Nikki arrived and informed her that Victoria needed her. Sharon thought that Victoria might do better with somebody who had more experience, but Nikki insisted that Victoria is familiar with her. Later, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) urged Sharon to do it — after all, it might get her mind off of breast cancer.