Peruvian Hottie Paula Manzanal Shows Off Killer Bikini Body At The Beach In Barcelona

Paula Manzanal shared a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she took to the beach in a bikini to shoot a promotional video, taking advantage of the sunny winter day.

In the caption, the former Miss Peru shared that the video was a partnership with Bang Energy, a brand that often teams up with models and influencers on social media.

In the video, Manzanal struck a series of poses for the camera as she rocked a tiny swimsuit that did her curves nothing but favors. As the geotag indicated, the clip was shot in Barcelona, Spain, where the model currently lives.

For most of the footage, Manzanal rocked a two-piece bathing suit that boasted an abstract print in baby blue, white and beige against a black background. The top featured thick straps that went over the model’s shoulders, pushing the bikini up against her chest. The top had a low-cut neckline that teased quite a bit of her ample cleavage. In the middle, the top included a gold-colored detail that added some sparkle to the suit.

On her lower body, Manzanal wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms that sat just below her bellybutton. The high-rise bottoms gave the suit a vintage look. The bottoms boasted high-cut legs that bared quite a bit of skin on the model’s full, wide hips.

Manzanal didn’t share where her swimsuit was from. Manzanal wore her blond highlighted hair styled down in straight strands that she swept in different directions in the clip.

The video began with a shot of Manzanal kneeling in the sand as she wore a pair of black pants and a white T-shirt. The clip then cut to a shot of Manzanal inside a Polaroid-like frame before it showed her flaunting her body in the bikini. In the video, the South American beauty drank the Frose Rose energy shot from Bang Energy. In the caption, she told her 1.9 million followers that they can get a discount by using her special code.

Since going live, the video has been viewed more than 84,100 times, garnering upwards of 8,100 likes and over 280 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to engage with the model in a host of languages, particularly her native Spanish, Portuguese and English.

“You are so adorable love this video. Enjoy the sun,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a winky face.

“Stunning woman forever lovely my Paula,” replied another one, following the words with a string of emoji depicting red hearts, faces with heart-eyes and smileys blowing a heart kiss.

“Wow Paula!! Awesome,” a third one chimed in.