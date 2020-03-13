Actress Rita Wilson Shares Quarantine Playlist

Actress Rita Wilson and husband Tom Hanks tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday after they both began to experience flu-like symptoms while in Australia. As Fox News reports, the Now and Then actress released a playlist of songs the Hollywood power couple is listening to while under quarantine.

“Hi guys, I want to make a @spotify playlist for people who are self quarantining,” Wilson Tweeted, adding that the playlist would feature songs that “might relate to isolation,” and requested that her followers send her song suggestions, as well as suggestions for the playlist title.

The actress suggested the title “Quarantine Choruses.” and then said that when one is in quarantine, it’s common to “think of stuff like this.”

Wilson followed the Tweet up several hours later, saying that the playlist is titled “Quarantunes” and can be found on Spotify, the popular music aggregator.

Several Twitter users commented on the message. One said that Wilson’s “positive attitude” will save her, while another said, “this is the kinda energy we need right now.” Other users recommended songs to add to the playlist including “Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” by the Police, “Eleanor Rigby (All the Lonely People),” by The Beatles, and “Stayin’ Alive,” by The Bee Gees. Another user asked for a quarantine book list. On the whole, most Twitter users who commented on Wilson’s tweet wished her and her husband a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.

Wilson’s Spotify playlist includes 28 songs. Three of the songs on the playlist include tracks by Wilson herself, including “Girls Night In.” The playlist also includes other songs by Billy Idol, Queen, MC Hammer, and Gloria Gaynor.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The playlist comes just hours after Hanks posted an update on their condition. The actor shared a photo of himself and Wilson on Twitter, where he thanked the people “Down Under” for taking care of them and they were doing their best to follow protocol since there are many people who could be seriously impacted by the coronavirus. The actor then said they are taking things day by day, that they are doing their best to take care of themselves and others. Hanks then ended the post with one of his most iconic movie lines.

“There is no crying in baseball.”

Cases of the COVID-19 continue to increase worldwide. According to CBS News, 137,000 people have been infected with over 4,000 people having passed away from the respiratory illness, including 42 people in the United States.