Victoria’s Secret Model Nadine Leopold Shows Off Summer Body In Leopard-Print Bikini At The Beach

Nadine Leopold proved she is ready for the summer on Thursday, March 12, with her most recent Instagram post.

The Austrian model, who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, shared a sweltering slideshow with her 780,000 followers in which she showed off her amazing figure in a bikini. The two photos showed Leopold at the beach, though she didn’t include a geotag to reveal where she was.

In the first snapshot, Leopold sat in the sand underwear a stylish red-and-white tent that protected her from the sun. She was crosslegged with her hands on her shin. She leaned forward a little bit, engaging the muscles of her stomach. Leopold looked at the camera as she smiled with her lips slightly parted and eyes squinted.

Leopold wore a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a leopard print in black against a background in pastel purple, pink and blue. The bikini top featured a sporty cut with thick straps that went over her shoulders, and a low-cut neckline that displayed a bit of her cleavage.

On her lower body, the model had on a pair of matching bottoms that sat high on her frame, in a style reminiscent of the 1980s and 1990s.

For the second, Leopold stood with the ocean in the background as she placed both hands on her hips. The model tilted her head way back toward the sky with her eyes clothes, in a contemplative way. She wore the same bikini top, but this time she had a matching sarong wrapped around her waist. The model didn’t share where her beach set was from.

Leopold accessorized her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings, which are visible in the second shot. She wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled down in for a casual look. She appeared to be wearing black eyeliner and mascara.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans and followers. Since being published, the photos have garnered more than 9,000 likes and upwards of 85 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for Leopold.

“Wow you are so sexy,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a string of red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous Nadine,” replied another one, adding a few fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Such a pretty face,” a third one chimed in, topping the message with a couple of heart-eyes emoji.