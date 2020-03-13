Disney Will Halt Production On Some Live-Action Films As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

The move will affect 'The Little Mermaid,' 'Home Alone' and 'Shrunk' among others.

Just a day after Disney announced that it would be postponing the release of several of its biggest films, the studio has announced that it will take additional measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. According to CNBC, the studio is planning to halt production on several of its live-action films to keep coronavirus, or COVID-19, from spreading.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time. We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible,” the company said in a statement.

The halt in production will have an impact on a number of upcoming Disney films. Those titles include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Little Mermaid, Shrunk, Home Alone, The Last Duel, Nightmare Alley and Peter Pan & Wendy.

The statement did not mention whether production would also be halted on Disney’s animated films, and also made no reference to the number of employees who would be affected by the shutdown. The studio has already postponed the release of Mulan, which was set to hit theaters on March 27. A new release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Disney has also announced the shutdown of all of its theme parks around the world to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

″[The coronavirus] will have a horrifying effect on production,” said Eric Schiffer, CEO and chairman of Patriarch Organization and Reputation Management Consultants.

Schiffer continued by saying that, if the virus persists, it could lead to a “drought” of new content.

Disney is among the first studios to announce that they will be ramping down production in response to the virus, but a number of television shows that are produced for a studio audience have already announced production stoppages. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Late Night With Seth Meyers have all announced that they will stop production at least through March 30.

Fears about the spread of the virus have also led other studios to delay the release of some of their biggest films. No Time to Die, the latest James Bond film, was the first to push its release date, and was soon followed by the latest entry in The Fast & Furious Franchise, the sequel to A Quiet Place and several other films, according to Entertainment Weekly.