Fitness Model Jessica Killings Shows Off Enviable Physique At The Gym In Latest Instagram Video

Fitness model Jessica Killings is known for posting racy photos that display her gym-honed physique on social media site Instagram. On Thursday, she took to the photo-sharing site to show off her enviable form during a gym workout.

The post consists of four short video clips in which the gym buff demonstrates several exercises that comprise her workout. In the videos, she wears a 1st Phorm gray sports bra that leaves plenty of skin exposed and allows viewers a glimpse of her toned tummy and muscular arms. She pairs the top with high-waisted black leggings that cling to her curves and emphasize her sculpted backside. The model adds a pop of color to the outfit with turquoise sneakers and wears her long, blonde hair up in a ponytail, tucking the loose strands behind her ears to keep them out of her face as she works out.

In the first video, Jessica works her shoulder and back muscles with several reps of the pull-down cable machine. The camera films her from behind, showing off her toned muscles as they flex. The second video features the model performing a set of jump squats while pulling on exercise bands. She sits back into each squat and jumps up while making sure to join her legs together each time.

In the third video, Jessica demonstrates a slightly more complicated exercise. Standing on a small step, she places the handle of a weighted cable on the front of her foot and leaning against the machine, performs a series of donkey kicks. The next exercise is carried out on a high stack of steps while Jessica holds a dumbbell in one hand. Balancing the other hand on the machine next to her, she steps up and down on one leg.

In the caption of the post, Jessica advises her 1.9 million followers to practice good hygiene at the gym, presumably due to the coronavirus pandemic. She instructs them to wipe down the equipment they use and wash their hands before and after workouts. The model ends the caption with a link to 1st Phorm’s Instagram page — the brand behind her outfit.

The Instagram sensation’s followers left over 16,000 likes and hundreds of comments on the post within the first day. Many of them complimented Jessica on her killer body and workout while others simply expressed themselves in the form of emoji, which ranged from fire to heart-eyed and heart icons.

“Now I know how you have that great body,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Girl your booty is my motivation,” an inspired fan commented.