Blake Shelton Postpones Tour Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Blake Shelton is the latest country music star to postpone tour dates due to growing concerns over the coronavirus.

Hours before he was set to kick off a show in Omaha, Nebraska, Blake took to his Instagram account to announce that the Omaha show, along with four other tour dates from his Friends and Heroes 2020 tour, had been postponed.

Blake shared a photo of a tour poster which advertised his headlining tour. Along with Blake, country artists The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, and Lauren Alaina have been touring with him. With the picture, the “God’s Country” singer shared a message with his fans, letting them know that safety was a priority.

“Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons – chiefly everyone’s safety and well-being – we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour. Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!”

Along with the Omaha show, shows in Denver, Rosemont, Milwaukee, and Detroit were also postponed. The postponed dates were the final five dates on Blake’s tour.

Fans who were hoping to catch one of his upcoming shows in the Midwest will be able to attend the rescheduled shows that are set for Spring 2021. Those who do not wish to attend a rescheduled show will be able to seek a refund.

The photo had over 27,000 likes from fans and over 600 comments. While not everyone was happy about the dates being postponed, most were understanding.

“so sad, but we understand we will see you next year!” one comment read.

“Way to go Blake. Best thing to do during this time for the health of you your team and your fans!” another commenter read.

Blake Shelton isn’t the only country singer to postpone tour dates amidst mounting concerns over the coronavirus. Reba McEntire postponed her arena tour which was set to kick off in March. Now, the red-headed country singer plans to start her tour in July. Country duo Dan + Shay have also postponed their spring tour, taking to Instagram on Thursday to make the announcement. The duo have not announced rescheduled dates for their tour, but encouraged fans to keep their eyes open for updates.

It isn’t just country artists who have had to postpone their tours. The SXSW festival in Austin, Texas which was set to take place this month has also been cancelled.