Donald Trump Takes A Swipe At Obamacare Website After Announcing Coronavirus Page

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency at the Rose Garden on Friday afternoon amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the speech, the president announced that Google is developing a coronavirus website before he appeared to take a swipe at the website for the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare. The site, HealthCare.gov, was implemented during the administration of former President Barack Obama in 2014.

“Google is helping to develop a website,” Trump said. “It’s gonna be very quickly done, unlike websites in the past.”

The president continued to claim that the coronavirus website will help “determine whether a test is warranted” and — if so — to help “facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location.”

Many people on social media noted the veiled jab at the Obamacare website.

“Trump seems to take a veiled shot at the problems of the…Obamacare website,” wrote CNN report David Dale.

“Not even veiled. His voice inflection changed and reverted back to his gleeful assholedom,” one user responded.

It’s not the first time Trump has taken aim at the ACA website. As reported by The Independent’s Indy100, he previously suggesting during a Las Vegas rally that his 13-year-old son could build a better site than the one designed for Obamacare.

“Remember when they had – this was the greatest – the $5 billion website. $5 billion. It was supposed to cost $5 million. I have a son at home, he’s 13. He’s a genius with computers.”

Discussing Google's role in building a website to aid mobile coronavirus testing, Trump says the site "will be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past." pic.twitter.com/gUPf0R07uV — The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) March 13, 2020

According to Snopes, the Obamacare website did not cost $5B, as Trump claimed. Per the publication’s Bethania Palma, the Inspector General’s office for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported that the cost of the Obamacare website was $1.7 billion. In a separate independent analysis, Bloomberg Government claimed that the price was $2.1B.

Although Snopes noted “big problems” with the launch of the ACA website in 2014, the publication claimed it did not find evidence that the price was anywhere close to $5B.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump has been attempting to shift blame for his administration’s controversial response to the COVID-19 pandemic to Obama. Early Friday morning, Trump raged at Obama for allegedly complicating the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) response to the virus outbreak. According to Trump, the lack of available tests is due to decisions that Obama made during his administration.

“For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it,” the president tweeted, adding that the system was “inadequate” for a large-scale pandemic.

According to Trump, the Obama administration was hoping a pandemic would never happen. Trump’s comments contradict those of Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett, who accused the president of destroying the pandemic response network Obama set in place out of spite.