Chloe Saxon Leaves Little To The Imagination While Flashing Curves In A Tan Lingerie Set

Chloe Saxon steamed up Instagram in a racy new upload on Friday afternoon. The model flashed her curves as she got comfortable in front of the camera.

In the sexy photo, Chloe left little to the imagination as she sported a tan bra with sheer straps. The garment did little to cover the model’s colossal cleavage and also showcased her toned arms. She wore matching panties that were cut high on her curvy hips and flaunted her tiny waist and rock hard abs as well.

The brunette bombshell posed on a bed made with white linens as she placed both of her hands behind her for balance. She kept her back straight, but tilted her head a bit. She also had a sultry expression on her face as she gave the camera a flirty smirk. She accessorized the ensemble with a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application included long lashes and black winged eyeliner. She also rocked vivid pink eye shadow and sculpted brows. Chloe gave her face a soft glow with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheekbones. She finished off the look with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Chloe’s 648,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the pic. The post raked in more than 7,400 likes in less than an hour after it was uploaded. Fans also flocked to the comments section with over 150 messages raving over her lingerie-clad figure.

“I would love to spend days pillow talking with you,” one fan wrote.

“So beautiful and sexy and gorgeous,” another stated.

“Looking gorgeous & so attractive figure,” a third comment read.

“You are a real natural beauty I can not take my eyes off. I can’t imagine how it would be having there pleasure of seeing you in person,” a fourth social media user told the model.

Chloe hasn’t been shy about showing off her figure online. She often stuns her followers in skimpy outfits such as barely-there bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight jeans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently delighted her fans when she posed in a very revealing black lace lingerie piece. To date, that photo has pulled in more than 22,000 likes and over 420 comments.