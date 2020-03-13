Lyna Perez Exposes Her Massive Cleavage In A Barely-There Red Silk Lingerie Set

Lyna Perez let it all hang out in a brand new Instagram pic on Friday afternoon. The model exposed a lot of skin as she got steamy for the camera.

In the sexy post, Lyna looked smoking hot as she rocked a red silk lingerie set. The top could barely contain her massive cleavage and was loosely tied in the front, giving fans a peek at her flat tummy underneath. She appeared to add a pair of matching skimpy shorts as she flaunted her lean legs.

The model sat on her knees as posed on top of a bed made up with tan linens. Her feet were hidden as she placed her hands on the blanket in front of her. She tilted her head to the side while giving a smoldering look into the camera.

In the background of the pic, a mirror can be seen hanging on the wall next to the model. A large painting is also partially visible behind her.

Lyna wore her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in loose curls that engulfed her shoulders as the cascaded over her arms and chest.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The application consisted of black eyeliner and long lashes. She also added pink eye shadow and defined brows. She complemented her bronzed tan with a shimmering highlighter on her nose and under eyes, as well as pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She completed the look with dark pink lipstick.

Lyna’s more than 4.8 million followers made quick work of showing their support for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 25,000 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was uploaded. Admirers also left over 1,600 remarks for the model in the comments section.

“You look absolutely gorgeous in red! So picture perfect!” one fan stated.

“CEO of being the best phone background,” another wrote.

“Very gorgeous indeed ‘I love Lyna,'” a third social media user said.

“You’re a dream,” a fourth comment read.

Meanwhile, fans know that the model is not shy about showing off her curves in her online photos. She’s often seen rocking tiny little bathing suits, tight tops, and skimpy shorts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, most recently Lyna got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in an impossibly tiny black lingerie set. To date, that snap has racked up more than 176,000 likes and over 3,500 comments.