Blond Stunner Brennah Black Sizzles In See-Through Lingerie: ‘The One That Calms The Storm’

Brennah Black showed off her enviable figure to her 527,000 Instagram fans on Friday, March 13, and they are going wild for it. The Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot in which she rocked a see-through lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

The picture showed Black in a well-lit space amid tan furniture. The model offered a three-quarter view to the camera as stood with her left leg in front of the other. She placed her left hand on a wooden surface in front of her as she turned her head to the opposite direction. She directed her gaze at a point off camera with her lips parted in a seductive manner. Black arched her back slightly, highlighting her chest and derriere.

Black sported a lingerie set in a sheer black fabric that left a lot of skin visible. The main part of the set was a dress-like one-piece that clung tightly to her body, showcasing her natural curves, with tank top straps that went over her shoulders.

The lingerie included solid black details throughout its bodice, preventing Black’s chest from being exposed, and thus keeping the photo within Instagram’s community guidelines. These details created different patterns, including flowers and a zigzagging line from her chest down to her stomach.

The lingerie included garter belts that attached two black fishnet stockings Black wore on her legs. The top of the stockings featured black lace details that matched the lingerie bodice. Black also wore black underwear that was visible under the lingerie dress. The bottoms boasted thin straps that sat high on her sides, accentuating her strong, wide hips.

According to the tag Black added to her post, her lingerie was courtesy of Yelete, which she often gives a shoutout to on her Instagram feed. The model wore her hair partially swept to the right, while her wavy strands cascaded down her back and shoulders.

Instead of establishing a location at the geotag space, Black added the tag for “Quarantine.”

In under 30 minutes of being published, the photo has garnered more than 3,400 likes and nearly 200 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to laugh at her geotag and to note how how she is.

“The location,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a laughing-crying face, a fire and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Brenna[h] is smoking and always brings the heat,” replied another one, including fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Brennan’s Back in Black and Sooo Hot!” a third fan chimed in, also using fire emoji to illustrate the comment.