Anna Katharina Tugs Leggings Down To Reveal Chiseled Abs In New Instagram Photo

Anna Katharina showed off her tight abs in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots the blond beauty rocked a dark blue sports bra and matching leggings but Anna took the allure of the image up several notches by tugging the waist of the pants down. In the second photo, she added a touch of elegance to the photo with a matching robe that she wore halfway off of one shoulder.

In her caption, Anna revealed that despite the glamorous post, she was actually in a very long line in a grocery store and had witnessed a fight over canned food, likely because of heightened concerns about COVID-19. She added that the situation was much like a scene from a zombie apocalypse and seemed to want to call on The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes for assistance.

The post has been liked more than 10,000 times and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, some fans shared that they’d also had scary experiences at stores.

“Yea girl grocery store was scary this morning!” one person wrote.

But others used the comments section as an opportunity to compliment Anna’s beauty.

“Can’t even deal with you right now,” a second commenter added before including a string of emoji to the comment.

“Very, very hot pose and beautiful figure honey,” a third commenter remarked. “Nice outfit.”

And one fan speculated that Anna would have had a more pleasant experience at the grocery if she had worn the outfit in the photo.

“Should have worn that outfit and said it was an emergency,” they wrote. “The men would have parted like the Red Sea!”

Anna showed off her abs in a previous photo as well. In an Instagram post from one day ago, she sported a bikini that was the same shade of blue as the sports bra and leggings she wore in her most recent post. The first photo of the series saw her turn her enviable physique to one side for the mirror selfie and she looked down at her camera as she did so. The second, she stood in the same position but looked up at the mirror, pulling her hair back to reveal a glimpse of her face.

“This mirror pic gave me Carpal tunnel but that’s show biz baby!” she wrote in the caption.

The photo has been liked close to 50,000 times and close to 1,000 Instagram users have commented on it so far.