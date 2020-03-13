‘Dancing With The Stars’ Tour Vows To Reschedule Suspended Shows Due To Coronavirus

The Dancing with the Stars tour will be suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. Promoters for the show promise to reschedule the remaining performances and finish the tour, which was set to last through April.

The suspension of tour dates begins today, March 13.

The show’s official Instagram revealed that all tickets purchased for the shows that were to run through April 7 will be honored for the rescheduled dates. They also noted that any details regarding rescheduled dates will be worked out and ticket holders will be notified shortly.

The show’s producers were adamant that the public’s safety was paramount. This was the reason for the cancellation of the remaining tour dates.

The Dancing with the Stars tour features some of your favorite professional dancers, who are featured on the show, and some of the celebrities from the show’s most recent Season 28 as well.

These include Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Pasha Pashkov, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, and Jenna Johnson.

The celebrities that have participated in the tour thus far are The Office star Kate Flannery, model Sailor Brinkley Cook, mirrorball winner and The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, actor Kel Mitchell, singer Ally Brooke, and country superstar Lauren Alaina.

The tour provided fans with an up-close and personal look at some of the dances that have been featured on the reality dance competition series. Also highlighted were some performances that were specially choreographed for the show and can only be seen on tour.

Fans were sorry to hear the news but respected the decision of the show’s producers as they attempt to secure the safety of the patrons and performers.

“Totally understandable! Looking forward to seeing you all in Salt Lake when it’s safe!” noted one fan on Instagram.

“Surprised you went this far. You’re making the right choice for yourselves and your audiences. Stay well!” remarked a second social media fan and follower of the dance competition show.

“I was wondering when this was going to happen,” said a third Dancing with the Stars viewer.

“I’m so so happy I got to see it before the postponement!!! IT WAS AMAZING!!!!!!” stated a lucky fan who was able to see the live show before new dates were put on the back burner.

“This is completely understandable and I’m sorry for those who were not able to see the tour yet. May you all stay safe,” said a fourth fan.