Allie Auton Slays In A White Spandex Sports Bra, Matching Shorts & A Flannel Shirt

Allie Auton stunned in a brand new Instagram snap on Friday morning. The model showed off her fantastic figure as she told her followers she had a great time during her recent staycation with her best friend.

Allie looked smoking hot as she rocked a white sports bra with thin spaghetti straps to showcase her toned arms. The garment boasted a plunging neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. The model also sported a pair of matching spandex shorts that hugged her curvy hips tightly and put her tiny waist, flat tummy, and lean legs on full display as well.

The blond bombshell posed next to a white building with one hand at her side and the other resting on a nearby ledge as she held a Starbucks drink in her hand. She accessorized the look with a flannel shirt that she let fall off her shoulders, small earrings, rings on her fingers, and dark sunglasses that were pushed on top of her head.

Allie’s long, golden locks were parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application included thick lashes, black eyeliner, and dramatic pink eye shadow. She added sculpted brows to help define her eyes even more. Allie’s sun kissed skin was illuminated with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the glam look with pink lipstick.

Many of Allie’s over 536,000 followers flocked to show their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 11,000 times within the first 12 hours after it was uploaded. Fans also hit up the comments section with more than 100 responses.

“Everyday your ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS looking,” one fan wrote.

“Hi beautiful. I just want to say that I think you are amazing and perfect sweetheart thanks for your beautiful pics,” another stated.

“Gorgeous Face & body beautiful eyes,” a third social media user said.

“You are a treasure. You’re so lovely and cute and I love you. Thanks for always putting a smile on my face with your adorable pictures,” a fourth comment read.

It seems that the model has been loving the color white when it comes to her wardrobe choices as of late. She’s been sporting white tops, dresses, bikinis, lingerie and more in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie most recently stunned in a white crop top and a pair of tight jeans. To date, that snap has accumulated over 19,000 likes and nearly 200 comments.