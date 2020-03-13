Hannah Palmer Stuns In Wine Red Bikini For Hot New Photo Op: ‘No Regrets’

Hannah Palmer took to Instagram to share a stunning shot while clad in a sexy, wine red bikini. The blond bombshell has been sending temperatures soaring for the past week, sharing five bikini-clad images on her page including one today that earned her rave reviews.

In the stunning new photo update, Palmer posted two new images with her adoring fans. In the first shot in the series, the stunner leaned against a mint green structure while running one hand through her long, blond locks. A few pieces of hair fell around her face as she stared seductively into the camera. The model rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

Palmer sizzled in a wine red bikini that fit her body perfectly. The stunning swimsuit featured a pair of skimpy string bottoms that showcased her toned legs as well as her taut tummy. She playfully tugged at her bikini top, exposing plenty of cleavage for the camera. The second image in the series was similar to the first but that time she wore her long locks down. In the caption, she said that she had no regrets and since it went live, it’s earned her a ton of attention.

In addition to well over 12,000 likes, the post has also raked in over 190 comments in just minutes of going live. Many social media users commented on the post to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over her bikini body. A few more were left speechless, opting to use their choice of emoji, most notably the flame and heart, instead of words.

“Most beautiful woman in the world,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart emoji.

“You look beautiful girl as always love the look,” a second fan added in addition to a few red heart and flame emoji.

“Jezzzz… I can’t believe how beautiful you are!!!!!,” another social media user raved.

“Happy Friday Hannah I hope you have a great beautiful weekend,” one more wrote with a praying hand emoji attached to the end of their comment.

This is not the first time that the model has flaunted her stellar figure on social media. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Palmer sizzled in a smoking hot black bikini that left little to the imagination, featuring a tiny top that showed off a ton of sideboob for fans. That photo also racked up a ton of likes and comments.