Vicky Aisha Shows Off Pert Derriere In Revealing Olive Green Bikini

The Australian model left little to the imagination in her revealing swimsuit.

On Friday, March 13, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a particularly cheeky Instagram post for her 2.1 million followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap, taken with Vicky’s smartphone, shows the tattooed beauty standing on a carpeted floor in what appears to be a hallway. The 28-year-old sizzled in an olive green bikini that left little to the imagination. The skimpy swimsuit accentuated her incredible curves, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sexy look relatively simple and decided not to wear any jewelry.

The blond bombshell used a velvet scrunchie to pull back her luscious locks in a half-up ponytail. She opted to wear a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured glowing highlighter, black eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

For the photo, Vicky turned her body, giving fans a full view of her sculpted hips and perky derriere. She stood with her shoulders back and placed one of her hands on her thigh. The model tilted her head and lowered her gaze to look at her phone screen, as she snapped the suggestive selfie.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to let her know what they intended on doing this upcoming Saturday and Sunday.

Many of Vicky’s followers flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“It’s supposed to rain here all weekend, so stay inside, playing video games, and wait for [an] [Instagram] notification that you posted something,” wrote one commenter.

“Relaxing with my family & cats now that I’m home from break,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Quite a few fans also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” gushed a fan.

“You’re amazing,” said a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

The digital influencer engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The photo seems to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 11,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Vicky has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Earlier this week, Vicky got temperatures rising by uploading a photo, in which she wore a black-and-white two-piece while laying on a bed. That post has been liked over 45,000 times since it was shared.