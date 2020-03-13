Peter Weber’s Mom Barb Says Madison Prewett Owes An Apology To Her & Hannah Ann Sluss For ‘Bachelor’ Behavior

The Weber matriarch clarified that she doesn't know Madison enough to dislike her.

Peter Weber’s mom Barb says she has no intention of apologizing to Madison Prewett—and, in fact, thinks Madison owes a couple of apologies herself. The outspoken mom of The Bachelor star said she will “absolutely not” apologize to her son’s final pick from the ABC dating show.

In an interview with Life & Style, the Weber matriarch refused to take full blame for her behavior on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special. During the live show, Barb rolled her eyes and called Madison rude as she made it clear she did not approve of the woman Peter loved.

On the flip side, Barb clapped for Peter’s rejected fiancée, Hannah Ann Sluss, and even cheered her on when she told Peter off. Even Bachelor host Chris Harrison – a man who has seen it all on more than 30 seasons of the ABC dating franchise — was shocked by Barb’s behavior and hoped she would at least give Madison a chance.

John Fleenor / ABC

But Barb told Life & Style that while she doesn’t dislike Madison, she thinks she should apologize to the Weber family and to Hannah Ann.

“Everyone thinks it’s just me,” Barb told the outlet. “But it wasn’t just me. It’s the whole family. It’s not that we did not like Madison. My answer to that is I don’t know Madison … I don’t know her well enough to form an opinion on such.”

Barb explained that she is “disappointed” that Madi “never apologized” to her or the rest of the Weber family for making them wait for three hours when they went to meet with her and Peter in Australia. She also pointed out that Madison didn’t reach out to Peter’s ex-fiancee, either.

“[It’s] “very telling that she never even apologized to Hannah Ann,” Barb continued. “She never ever mentioned how sorry she was to Hannah Ann for what had happened. You know, Hannah Ann was hurt, of course, but she never even apologized to her. So, [there are] two people that, I guess, unfortunately, need apologies.”

Of course, the Weber matriarch is referring to the fact that Peter ended his engagement to Hannah Ann due to his unresolved feelings about Madison, and Madison went back to him without any thought to Hannah Ann’s heartbreak. In the end, Peter and Madison lasted two days post-Bachelor before announcing their breakup.

On social media, many Bachelor viewers think it’s Barb who needs to do the apologizing. In comments on her Instagram page, Bachelor fans accused Barb of bullying Madison and told her she owes the 23-year-old an apology for her TV tantrum.