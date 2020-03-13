Analyst Believes Coronavirus Pandemic Could Lead To War With Iran

Small skirmishes have already broken out and uncertainty in Iranian leadership could cause big problems for the US.

The relationship between Iran and the United States is already quite a bit less than cordial. If the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the globe for several more months, there is a chance the two countries could enter into a hot war. That’s the opinion of veteran journalist and analyst Paul Wood with Spectator.

Wood first pointed out there have already been some skirmishes between the US and Iran in recent days. He believes coronavirus could be responsible for the deaths of two American service personnel as well as a British soldier. They were killed in a rocket attack in Iraq by Shiite militia loyal to now-deceased Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Wednesday was the general’s birthday and these militia celebrated by taking “revenge” on the US for his killing. The United States, in retaliation for that attack, launched strikes against five Shiite military sites. Wood believes these skirmishes could lead to an escalation and no one is paying much attention as the media is focused on coronavirus.

The analyst has an answer for why it took so long for tensions to turn into fire. Iran’s leadership is currently in a state of “chaos” because of the outbreak. As The Inquistr earlier reported, at least three top lawmakers have died since the COVID-19 virus hit that country. Wood isn’t alone in thinking its possible coronavirus has some forces in Iran off the leash. US commanders are starting to admit it could be a factor as well.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley was asked why the attack took place.

“There could be a lot of reasons, it could be coronavirus, it could be rogue Shia militia groups, it could be Soleimani’s birthday, it could be a lot of things.”

The general in charge of US forces in the Middle East, Kenneth McKenzie said Iran is handling the outbreak far worse than people realize. He added coronavirus was “having an effect on decision making.” McKenzie also said he believes everything that’s going on around the world probably makes Iran more dangerous, not less.

Wood doesn’t believe Iranian leadership even wants a war with the United States. Their response to the killing of Soleimani and a later missile attack shows that. But the analyst believes it’s possible they don’t have full control of Shia forces. If those forces continue launching attacks against the US, and the Trump administration continues responding with attacks of their own, Wood believes one side or the other could make a “miscalculation” and stumble into all-out war.