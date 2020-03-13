Nicky Gile Sizzles In Yellow Crop Top & Mini Skirt In New Instagram Snap

Bang Energy model Nicky Gile took to Instagram and stunned her 1.7 million followers with a brand new three-photo update that showed her rocking a tiny crop top and mini skirt that showcased her incredibly toned figure. The snaps were taken in Canggu, a village in Bali, Indonesia.

The model was photographed seemingly inside a hotel, in the lobby area, although the exact location of the place was not specified, only that it was somewhere in Canggu, as per the geotag of the post. In the first pic, Nicky posed with her left arm raised while facing the camera with a slight smile on her face.

In the second snap, the stunner’s pose was similar to the first photo, only that she looked away from the camera with her head slightly angled down and her eyes were closed. The third pic showed Nicky in another area of the hotel. She seemingly opened the window and checked out the views.

The New Jersey native sported a yellow crop top that was similar to a bustier. The garment featured a plunging neckline that showed some cleavage and tiny spaghetti straps that went over her shoulders. The top reached her toned midriff and left plenty of her flat tummy exposed. She wore a matching high-waisted mini skirt that clung to her tiny waist and reached her upper thighs. The skimpy clothing had a ruched design at the back, highlighting her curvy behind.

Nicky wore a single pendant necklace with her sexy ensemble and had her long blond locks parted in the middle and hanging down in sleek, straight strands, styled with a yellow polka dot bandana.

In the caption, the bombshell revealed that her sexy outfit was from the U.K.-based brand, Oh Polly. A quick look at the brand’s website showed that the particular set retails for €22.57, which is about $25 in today’s forex exchange rate and is available in several colors and sizes.

Nicky’s latest update earned a lot of love, as fans flocked to her social media page to shower her with compliments and praises. Her online fans hit the like button over 9,500 times and left more than 150 comments under the sizzling post. Some admirers were short on words, opting to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“You’re always absolutely gorgeous, Nicky!!! Wow!!!” one of her admirers commented on the post.

“You are a ray of rising sunshine,” another fan wrote, adding six heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You have a perfect body, perfect face, and personality,” a third social media user stated.