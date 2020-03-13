Yaslen Clemente Says She Wants Pasta While Playfully Tugging At Bikini Bottoms

Yaslen Clemente lit up her wildly popular Instagram page once again by sharing a sexy video while clad in a tiny little bikini. While the model shares a variety of photos and videos on her page, her most popular shares are usually when she’s in a swimsuit and that was exactly the case earlier today.

In a short clip shared for her fans, the bombshell rocked a revealing multicolored bikini that had powder blue ties. Clemente pretty much let it all hang out in a tiny, triangle top as well as a pair of skimpy bottoms that showcased her muscular stems. Throughout the clip, she tugged at the bottom of her suit, and her taut tummy also took center stage in the clip. The model also turned around for the camera, displaying her toned booty.

The social media star wore her long, blond locks parted in the middle while the majority fell at her shoulders. She rocked a beautiful but subtle makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

In the caption of the update, she wished her followers a happy Friday, telling them that she was in the mood for some pasta. She then posed a question at the end of her comment, asking followers what their favorite food is.

The video has only been live on her page for a short amount of time, but it’s earned her a ton of attention so far with over 10,000 likes in addition to upward of 200 comments and the numbers only continue to climb. Some social media users commented on the update to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her body. A few more had no words and commented with emoji while others chimed in with their favorite food.

“You’re the finest women.. DANG,” one follower raved, adding a series of flame emoji.

“Wowwww you’re awesome. I can’t even think of food,” a second fan chimed in along with a number of red heart emoji.

“I love it all too but lasagna is the bomb,” one more added.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Clemente sizzled in another smoking hot post while promoting Greek Lightning Honey Liqueur. The blond beauty showed off her gorgeous curves in a tight white dress that fit her like a glove and hit at her upper thigh — showcasing her toned, tanned legs. That update also earned her a ton of likes and comments.