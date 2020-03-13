Bethany Lily April Shows Off Insane Curves In Black Bandeau And Yellow Bikini Bottoms

Blond bombshell Bethany Lily April sent her fans’ hearts racing on social media on Friday, March 13 after she posted a series of photos of herself bikini-clad. The model took to her Instagram account to share the snapshots with her 2.2 million followers as they quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 23-year-old British babe took center stage in the photos as she photographed herself in front of a mirror with her cellphone. The model shared a pout with the camera as she appeared fresh-faced, only rocking some pink lipgloss, while her long blond locks were styled naturally straight. She put her body on full display in the slideshow of two photos as she sported a mismatched bikini set that consisted of a bandeau top and yellow bikini bottoms.

The top, which was strapless and black, did little to contain Bethany’s voluptuous assets as it hugged her chest tightly and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. In the first snap, the model could be seen holding the bottom of the bandeau top, likely to highlight her busty bosom, meanwhile in the second shot, she left the tiny garment alone.

In a bold fashion decision, Bethany opted to pair the top with a pair of vibrant yellow bikini bottoms that featured several adjustable strings on the sides, which she had tied into bows. The high-rise bottoms helped to display much of the model’s curvaceous hips and drew attention to her flat abdomen.

Though the beauty did not accessories the look at all, she did add even more color to the eye-catching look by rocking long, red nails.

“Can’t remember the last time I uploaded a mirror selfie,” Bethany expressed in the post’s caption. The stunner further directed fans to her twitter account for a link to her “saucy content” on her private website.

The slideshow received instant praise from fans as it accumulated more than 18,000 likes in the first 20 minutes of going live. Hundreds of fans also verbalized their thoughts and reactions in the comments section.

“Too hot to touch,” one user commented.

“You are so beautiful, Bethany,” a second fan added.

“Wonderful, take care of yourself, don’t catch the virus,” a well-wishing admirer asserted.

“You are the queen of the universe,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The beauty has served smoking-hot looks on her Instagram all week long, sending her fans into a frenzy. On March 11, Bethany shared a snap of herself in a two-piece Calvin Klein bra-and-panty that left little to the imagination as it showcased much of her cleavage, per The Inquisitr. The popular post amassed more than 99,000 likes.