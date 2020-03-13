Draya Michele Sizzles In A White Corset Crop Top And Jeans On Instagram: ‘Issa Runway’

Draya Michele recently posted a photo of herself during a night out on the town.

The influencer rocked a casual but sexy look as she was photographed walking outside of a building. In the photo, which Draya shared on Friday, she is showing off her curves in her ensemble. She decided to wear a white corset crop top from online retailer Oh Polly. The top has buttons in the middle and seems to be a silky texture. The top also has small straps that sit on both of Draya’s shoulders. Fans of the former Basketball Wives star can see that her top slightly shows her flat stomach.

Draya decided to pair the top with a pair of skinny jeans. Her jeans were from her own collaboration, superdown x Draya. The jeans were high-waisted and the denim was light. Her jeans were also distressed in multiple sections as she showed off her long legs. The jeans appeared to be tight at the top half of Draya’s body and looked to be looser toward the bottom of her shoes.

For shoes, Draya opted to add a small heel to the look. Her shoes were clear and open-toed, revealing her white toenails. The heels appeared to be comfortable for Draya as the photo was captured with her strolling out of the building in a graceful way.

Draya added a pop of color for her accessories. She was photographed wearing a mint crossbody bag with a silver chain that extends past the model’s hips. Draya also rocked two silver bracelets on one wrist. Draya added in silver stud earrings to the look for the occasion. The former reality star does not appear to be wearing any makeup. Her hair is also styled in a center part and stops at her shoulders.

Oh Polly is one of the many brands Draya is known for partnering with. While she has acted in several films like We Belong Together, her Instagram popularity is likely a healthy source of income for her. For this post, she took a break from Fashion Nova, which is another one of her favorite collaborations. Her millions of Instagram followers seemed to enjoy the look. Under her post, the VH1 alum received a plethora of comments from her loyal fan base.

“Orlando punchin air,” one fan wrote, referring to Draya’s ex-fiance, Orlando Scandrick.

“Periodt it’s a Runway Sis,” another supporter expressed.

“You a trophy,” a third follower wrote.

“U can walk over me any day,” a fourth fan offered to Draya.