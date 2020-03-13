Meg Turney Celebrates 33rd Birthday By Wearing Sequin Lingerie

The cosplayer looked stunning in her latest Instagram update.

On Thursday, March 12, American cosplay model Meg Turney celebrated her 33rd birthday by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 760,000 Instagram followers.

The pictures, taken by professional photographer Wes Ellis, shows the stunner posing in front of a pink backdrop adorned with a festive pennant banner. She flaunted her fabulous figure in a sequin bra with cut out detailing and a pair of matching underwear. The revealing lingerie accentuated her incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and pert derriere, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, she wore a coordinating bomber jacket and a pair of sheer thigh-high stockings.

For the photo shoot, the bombshell styled her long teal wig in half-up space buns and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The stunning application featured glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. She completed the look by placing pink metallic stickers near the outer corner of her eyes.

In the first image, Meg stood with her shoulders back, as she tugged on strands of her hair. She tilted her head slightly, as she gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. She altered her position for the following photo by facing away from the camera.

In the caption, the digital influencer made reference to her birthday and noted that additional images from the photo shoot have been made available to those subscribed to her OnlyFans account.

Many of Meg’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with both birthday wishes and compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“I stand by there needs to be a ‘jaw drops’ emoji. Happy birthday girly. You look incredible,” gushed one fan, adding a fire emoji to the comment.

“This hair colour is stunning on you! Happy birthday,” added a different devotee.

“Happy birthday pretty lady! You’ve got one of the best smiles, ever! Hope you have a great one!” said another admirer.

“Happy birthday!!! You’re so pretty all the time,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 45,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her wearing risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination.