Natalie Roser Goes Topless In Smoking-Hot Triple-Photo Update

Natalie Roser went totally topless in the most recent update shared for her legion of fans on Instagram. The Australian stunner has really been pushing the envelope on social media over the past few days, sharing a pantless photo just three days ago as well as a nude one prior to that. In the latest update shared on her popular page, the stunner dropped jaws in not just one but three new photos.

In the first image in the set, the bombshell appeared smack dab in the middle as she smiled from ear to ear. Roser posed in front of a white door, leaning over and flashing her pearly whites for the camera. The beauty wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved in addition to a stunning but subtle application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and blush. She added a gold chain necklace as an accessory as well.

The 29-year-old opted to go totally topless in the image, covering her chest with her hands. The only article of clothing that she wore was a green maxi skirt that she pulled up to expose a glimpse of her tanned leg. In the second image in the deck, Roser ditched her shirt again but this time altered her pose, giving off some major mermaid vibes. The third image was similar to the first.

In the caption of the post, the model mentioned to fans that she is now a part of the Max Connectors team, which is an influencer agency.

The update has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned a ton of attention with over 8,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments and the numbers only continue to climb. Many fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others thanked her for posting the topless photo. A few more flooded the page with flame and heart emoji.

“What a beautiful smile. You look so happy!” one follower chimed in, adding a few flames at the end of their post.

“I dream of laying with a lady like that,” a second fan added along with a smiley face emoji.

“You are a perfection goddess,” one more added.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another hot shot with two friends by her side. She was covered from head to toe in sand, hiding her chest with one of her hands and strategically placing her leg to cover her modesty. That update also racked up a ton of likes and comments.