‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Steffy Confesses – Brooke Validated About Ridge’s Kids

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 16, features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who will face the music when she tells her father and stepmother the truth. Now that she came clean to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), there’s no reason for her to keep her dark secret, per TV Guide.

Steffy Confesses To Brooke & Ridge

Steffy will make a full confession to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester. She will tell them that she helped Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) in his scheme to break up Hope and Liam. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that she obliged Thomas and kissed Liam just as Hope walked into the cliff house. This led to Hope splitting up with Liam. Luckily, the two are back together again and engaged.

Of course, Ridge will be very supportive of his daughter. He’s been pushing for Liam and Steffy to try again. After all, Liam is Kelly Spencer’s (Avalon and Colette Gray) father and Steffy still seems to have some feelings for him. Ridge will understand why Steffy was tempted to give in to Thomas’ wishes and kissed Liam. She was simply acting on her desire to be with Liam again and to give their family another chance. Although her actions were wrong, Ridge will have sympathy for his daughter’s situation.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge attempts to assure Brooke that they will be together again. pic.twitter.com/UU1YYfMxje — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 11, 2020

Brooke Feels Validated After Steffy’s Confession

While Ridge may be quite forgiving, it doesn’t seem as if Brooke will feel quite the same way. She has always been Hope and Liam’s biggest champions and was devastated when they broke up. Of course, everything will make sense to her now. After all, this isn’t the first time that Steffy seduced poor Liam. Everyone seems to have also conveniently have forgotten that Liam willingly kissed Steffy right back.

Brooke will have her say. Longtime B&B viewers know that she won’t let the opportunity slip to give Steffy a lecture and warn her to stay away from Liam.

Brooke will feel validated after Steffy’s confession. She will feel as if she was right about Ridge’s kids all along. Thomas was still obsessed with Hope, as she had believed, and Steffy still had the hots for Liam.

The soap opera spoilers hint that despite everything that happened at the wedding, Brooke and Ridge will still make up. The Inquisitr reports that Brooke will welcome Ridge home and they will make love. They will express their love and commitment to each other. But how long before Brooke’s secret leaks out?