Donald Trump Jr. Slams Democrats & Media Who Believe China On Coronavirus: ‘Get Your Heads Examined’

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to attack Democrats and the media who he claims are taking the word of China amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Chinese foreign minsetry [sic] now blaming the US for #Wuhan Virus!” he wrote, linking to a tweet from Lijian Zhao, Spokesperson & Deputy Director General of the Information Department of Chna’s Foreign Ministry, in whic he promotes a Global Research article suggesting that COVID-19 originated in the United States.

“If the media/Dems believe that the same people that prevented the worlds foremost experts from the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] from entering China to help are ever going to be honest dealers, you should get your heads examined. #Covid_19.”

The Global Research article cites “Japanese and Taiwanese epidemiologists and pharmacologists” who allegedly claim that the coronavirus originated in the U.S. The article continues to suggest that America is the only country known to have all five types of the coronavirus, which it claims all others “must have descended” from.

As reported by CNN, China has been pushing theories about the coronavirus and pushing the notion that it spread from the United States. Zhao has reportedly been one of the country’s prominent officials engaging in such theories and previously suggested that the U.S. military is responsible for the spread of the virus.

2/2 CDC was caught on the spot. When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation! pic.twitter.com/vYNZRFPWo3 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 12, 2020

“CDC was caught on the spot,” Zhao tweeted on Thursday in response to a video of CDC director Robert Redfield addressing a U.S. Congressional committee earlier this week.

“When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!”

During the video in question, Redfield claimed that some influenza deaths in the U.S. were later determined to be caused by coronavirus.

As Trump Jr. noted, China has refused help from the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO), as reported by The New York Times. According to the publication, former public health officials and diplomats spoke to them anonymously and said that the reluctance comes from the top leaders in China who do not want to create the impression that they need outside help.

As of now, China has not yet revealed how many of its nurses and doctors have died from coronavirus. Some believe these deaths could be part of the reason the country is shutting out help from other countries.