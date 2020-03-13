Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Stuns In Spring Fairy Costume With Purple Lingerie And Wings

Jessica's violet ensemble included a pair of thong bottoms and lots of blossoms.

Cosplay model Jessica Nigri celebrated the beginning of spring by sporting a pair of shimmery pixie wings. On Friday, the talented artist took to Instagram to show off her latest costume creation. Jessica often dresses up like characters from popular forms of entertainment media, including comic books, movies, anime, and television. However, her “spring fairy” was a character that she came up with herself.

Jessica used a palette of different shades of purple and a hint of blue for her stunning fairy costume. Her ensemble included a lingerie set that left little of her curvaceous figure to the imagination. Her lavender bra was constructed out of sheer floral lace that was dotted with glittering crystals. The bottoms and sides of Jessica’s bra cups were also accented with small baby blue silk flowers that resembled forget-me-nots. The model’s bra appeared to be a push-up design that was giving her already abundant cleavage a slight boost.

Jessica’s bottoms were a revealing lilac thong that put her peachy derriere on full display. The front of the underwear featured multiple strap accents that were pulled up high to accentuate the model’s enviable hourglass shape. Jessica had also decorated the sides of her scanty bottoms with bunches of violet and pale blue blossoms.

On her legs, Jessica wore a pair of thigh-high lavender stockings embellished with lace details. The popular cosplayer added even more whimsy to her magical ensemble by sporting a pair of iridescent purple fairy wings on her back.

Jessica’s impressively detailed costume included a sleek lavender wig over a pair of plastic pointy ears. She also wore a floral headdress that was constructed out of the same blossoms decorating her lingerie. A plastic purple butterfly was attached to one of the flowers.

For her beauty look, Jessica painted her eyelids with dark shades of purple eye shadow. Her lashes were thick and coal black, and she was sporting dark liner on her upper and lower eyelids. Her lips were a glossy neutral pink.

Jessica also added a sprinkling of silver freckles underneath her eyes and across the bridge of her nose. She even wore a pair of orchid-colored contact lenses.

Jessica’s Instagram post included four different snapshots from her fairy photo shoot, all of which were taken outdoors in front of a verdant background of grass and leafy trees. In the caption of her post, the model asked her followers to pick their favorite picture from the quartet.

“They’re all amazing but the second one captures the attitude so well!” wrote one fan.

“First one for sure!” a second commenter opined.

“Any photo of you is a favorite! You’re an amazing beauty… a great nerd… and all around good person,” a third admirer gushed. “I love your seriousness and your goofiness.”

This isn’t the first time Jessica has dressed up like a seasonal sprite. As reported by The Inquisitr, she sported a “fall fairy” costume to mark the previous season change.